Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 24th November 2023

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 23rd November, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1145 and sell at N1155 on Thursday 23rd November 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1145 Selling Rate N1155

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate 837 Selling Rate 838

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The average retail price of fuel and diesel in Nigeria has increased, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Naija News reports that NBS detailed that from October 2022 to October 2023, the price of gasoline increased by 222.92 per cent.

The average cost of a liter of fuel increased significantly from N195.29 in October 2022 to N630.63 in October 2023, according to the NBS’s Petrol Price Watch for October 2023.

The NBS further reported that the average retail price of gasoline rose by 0.71% in October from September 2023.

The country-wide price increase has not been consistent; Zamfara State has the highest average retail price, N659.38 per liter, followed by Gombe and Borno, N658.33 and N657.27 per litre, respectively. On the other hand, with N590.95, N592.19, and N599.38 per liter, respectively, Lagos, Oyo, and Delta paid the lowest average retail prices.

A comparison of the zones showed that, in October 2023, the North-East Zone had the highest average retail price at N644.16 per litre, while the South-West Zone had the lowest price at N616.81 per litre.