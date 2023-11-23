Judiciary: ‘Please Urgently Reach Out To Our Leaders To Address This Drift Towards Catastrophe’ – Dele Momodu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has claimed that the country’s judiciary has been compromised and Nigeria cannot afford the effect of its result.

Naija News reports that Dele Momodu made the assertion on the background of the ongoing litigations regarding the outcome of the 2023 election.

In a post via X (formerly Twitter), the veteran journalist said there is a need for everyone to be concerned regarding the nation’s state irrespective of social background, ethnicity and religion.

According to Momodu, the incompetency of the Independent National Electoral Commission and the irretrievably biased nature of the judiciary, which ought to be the hope of the common man, will only promote anarchy, and Nigeria cannot afford it.

He wrote: “The state of our nation should be of major concern to every Nigerian, whether saints or sinners, regardless of ethnic, religious, and social backgrounds… A country where simple elections are militarised and INEC is almost irredeemably reckless and incompetent. The judiciary, which ought to be our last hope is unashamedly compromised and irretrievably biased and can only promote anarchy. This Nigeria can not afford.

“Those who wield some influence in Nigeria should please urgently reach out to our leaders to address and arrest the perfidious drift towards catastrophe.”

Meanwhile, Dele Momodu has weighed in on the feud between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, who currently serves as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News has reported on the feud between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Wike, which led to the arson attack on the Rivers Assembly.

Governor Fubara had claimed that Wike was not allowing him to carry out his duties as Governor of the State efficiently. However, his decision to defy Wike’s authority spawned conspiracies to impeach him on the floor of the State Assembly, generating chaos in the state.

Responding to the Wike-Fubara feud in a tweet via his official X handle, Momodu claimed Wike was possessed by his thirst for power.