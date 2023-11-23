Governor Yahaya Bello Freezes Kogi Accounts

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, on Thursday, froze the accounts of the state and local government areas in the state.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Asiru Idris, confirmed the development in a statement released in Lokoja, the state capital.

The statement read, “No imprest or any form of payment should be made to anyone from Government Account henceforth.

“Standing Orders and Investment Instructions are hereby cancelled forthwith.

”All Kogi State and Local Government Accounts are hereby FROZEN with effect from today, Thursday 22nd November 2003.”