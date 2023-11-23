Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 23rd November 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 22nd November, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1155 and sell at N1165 on Wednesday 22nd November 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1155 Selling Rate N1165

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate 803 Selling Rate 804

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria and Germany have recently formalized substantial agreements with a combined value of $500 million, focusing on developing and collaborating within the renewable energy and gas sectors.

The growing economic collaboration between Nigeria and Germany experienced further expansion and consolidation yesterday through the signing of two significant agreements involving businesses from both nations.

Addressing the 10th German-Nigerian Business Forum in Berlin, Germany, President Bola Tinubu emphasised that Nigeria’s resilient democracy positioned the country attractively for foreign direct investments.

During the forum, the President presided over the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs): one focused on the supply of gas from Nigeria to Germany and the other on $500 million worth of renewable energy projects in Nigeria.

The first MoU, pertaining to the gas export partnership, was inked between Riverside LNG of Nigeria and Johannes Schuetze Energy Import AG of Germany. Simultaneously, the second agreement brought together Union Bank of Nigeria and DWS Group, marking a collaborative effort in the field of renewable energy.