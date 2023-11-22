Why Are You Disrespecting African Travellers – Omotola Calls Out Turkish Airlines

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has called out Turkish Airlines for failing to show any Nigerian movie during her 40 hour flight.

The thespian accused the airline of discrimination against African travellers.

She shared her reservation in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The veteran lamented that during her long flight, only movies from Turkey, Asia, Bollywood, Hollywood and Middle East, were shown.

She argued that Africans sometimes pay higher fees to other parts of the world, yet they are treated with disrespect.

Expressing her disappointment, she said “Dear @turkishairlines, like many other Foreign companies you might be discriminating against African Destinations and Travelers and that needs to stop.

“The Obvious Lack of details or Respect shown towards African paying customers spilled to on ground staff relationship.

“As if my 40hrs Long flight was not enough, an unexplained hop in Uganda that wasn’t in my booking almost ran me nuts.

“All Movies from Turkey, Asia, Bollywood,

“Middle East and of course, Hollywood onboard. Not one Nollywood Movie!

Story continues below advertisement

“African Travelers Sometimes pay higher fees to other parts of the globe, so I wonder; Why Blatant Disrespect and Discrimination?”