Student Loan Programme Will Not Be Influenced By ‘Who You Know’ – Minister To Nigerian Youths

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu has assured Nigerian youths that the student loan programme would not be influenced by ‘who you know’.

Sununu promised that the processes for the application of the loan will be made available online for students to access.

He stated this on Wednesday during an interview with Arise News.

Sununu explained that the federal government has set up a committee to address all bottlenecks concerning the loan and work out modalities for accessing the loan that will be acceptable to all.

“When the President came into office, the National Assembly had already signed the student loan bill. It was also assented by the President immediately he came into office.

“Once there is an Act, it introduces a framework that will allow you to draw out policies that will help in the implementation of the Act. The Act cannot 100 percent address all issues. It must give a gap to where administrators must come in to develop a policy that must be derived from the Act.

“After the Act has been signed, the next thing is to ensure that the Act becomes operational by submitting to the National Assembly a budget line that will be used to fund the loan. We will develop the framework that is acceptable to Nigerians.

“Nigerians will have all the details and they will begin to access the loan; the amount will also be decided. All these will be contained in the policy statement that the committee is working on. The committee is working tirelessly to come up with policies that will be acceptable to all Nigeria,” he said.