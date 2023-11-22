Keefe D’s Not-Guilty Plea Shakes Tupac Shakur Murder Case: Trial Set For 2024

In a recent development in the long-unsolved murder case of rap icon Tupac Shakur, Duane “Keefe D” Davis, a former gang member, has pled not guilty. Davis, 60, a reputed member of the South Side Compton Crips, faces charges for the 1996 murder of Shakur, although he was not the one directly handling the weapon during the Las Vegas gang feud that led to the rapper’s death​​​.

Davis, who previously admitted to being the “on-site commander” in a revenge mission for an assault on his nephew, has been a key figure in this case for years. His past admissions have shed light on the events of that fateful night. On July 2, 2018, Davis, facing a terminal cancer diagnosis, confessed to playing a role in Shakur’s killing. He acknowledged being a passenger in the white Cadillac from which the shots were fired, pointing to his nephew, Orlando Anderson, as the shooter, driven by retaliation and a $1 million bounty​.

Despite his previous admissions, Davis, in his recent court appearance in Las Vegas, denied the charge of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further, or assist a criminal gang. Under Nevada law, aiding or abetting in a murder can lead to a murder charge. The prosecutors have stated they will not seek the death penalty if Davis is convicted​.

Tupac Shakur, a legendary figure in the hip-hop world, was killed on September 7, 1996, at the age of 25. He was linked to Death Row Records, associated with the Los Angeles street gang Mob Piru, which conflicted with the South Side Compton Crips. The murder has since remained one of the most high-profile unsolved cases in the music industry.

The breakthrough in the case came when Davis spoke about the crime in his autobiography and a television show. These statements will be critical evidence in his trial. According to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, the global attention surrounding the case will not distract from the focus on presenting evidence to the jury​​.

Davis was taken into custody by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on September 29, 2023. A property owned by his wife in nearby Henderson, Nevada, was also raided in connection with the investigation. Davis has been held without bail since his arrest. Judge Carli Kierny of the Clark County District Court has scheduled his trial forKeefe D’s Not-Guilty Plea Shakes Tupac Shakur Murder Case: Trial Set for 2024 June 3, 2024, with a status check court hearing set for January 3, 2024​​​​.

The not-guilty plea by Duane “Keefe D” Davis marks a significant moment in the decades-long saga of Tupac Shakur’s murder. The case, which has captivated the public and the music industry for over a quarter of a century, is now moving towards a critical phase, potentially bringing closure to one of the most infamous chapters in the history of American music.