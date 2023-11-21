Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 21st November 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 20th November, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1135 and sell at N1140 on Monday 20th November 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1135 Selling Rate N1140

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate 819 Selling Rate 820

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) have threatened to increase telecommunication tariffs due to the current tariff regime’s lack of sustainability.

The thought of increasing the tariffs, Naija News learnt was conceived in a recent stakeholders’ meeting. In a statement obtained by journalists recently, ALTON Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, expressed the need for a price review to align with the rising operating costs faced by operators.

He also highlighted the burden of 52 taxes imposed on operators nationwide under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Story continues below advertisement

Daily Trust quoted Adebayo as emphasizing the urgency of addressing the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) debts owed to telecom operators by Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), which have accumulated to N200 billion.