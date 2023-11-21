Court Rejects Appeal To Sack Adamawa Governor, Fintiri

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the appeal filed to void the election of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State.

The appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Umar Ardo, against the election of Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced and declared Fintiri as the winner of the Adamawa gubernatorial election held on March 18, 2023.

Not happy with the declaration, Ardo approached the Tribunal to seek the nullification of Fintiri’s election on the grounds that there was non-compliance with the Electoral Act in the poll.

However, the Tribunal headed by Justice T. O. Uloho dismissed the Petition for being incompetent and not properly filed.

In its judgment on Tuesday, the three-member panel of the appeal court agreed with the Tribunal that the appellants did not prove the allegations of corrupt practices and non-compliance to the Electoral Act against INEC.

The panel headed by Justice Ugochukwu Ogaku said there was no basis to grant the appeal.

“This appeal is bereft of merit. The decision of the Tribunal dismissing the Petition is hereby affirmed,” the court held.