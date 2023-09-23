What Pastor Adeboye Told Me Before I Became Soun Of Ogbomoso – Oba Laoye

The new Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Laoye Orumogege III has revealed that personally, he didn’t want to become a king and even tried resisting it when people started pushing the idea to him.

The new king who was installed on Thursday, September 14, 2023 said because he was already a pastor, he felt he couldn’t become a king again as the two callings were different.

In a short interview published by Vanguard, the new monarch revealed that becoming the Soun of Ogbomoso after being a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) for 30 years in Washington, United States of America was a divine call.

He revealed that when pressure was mounting on him to become king, he had to call the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and personally inform him of the developments and the fact that he wasn’t interested in the throne.

The monarch disclosed however that Pastor Adeboye told him not to say he is not interested as he brought the chances of becoming a king from heaven by being born into a royal family. He added that Pastor Adeboye told him to fast and pray about it.

According to him, Pastor Adeboye also told him about some people who left pastoring to become kings.

“When I was being told to come and be Soun of Ogbomoso, I told them the life I wanted to live after 60 years is very simple. I wanted to travel the world because I like travelling. I tell people that I was born in a car, and maybe that is why I am just restless as a person; that is my nature. It has been a little difficult to change that. Today, I am just restless, I just want things to happen, I just want to be on the move. I know that is the way God created me. So, that was my plan for 60.

“Then, people started calling me a lot. I insisted I was not interested. Of course, as a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, I didn’t want Daddy G.O (Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the church) to hear. Of course, he is my spiritual father. So, I called him and told him what was going on. I said: ‘I don’t want you to hear. My people wanted me to come and become Soun of Ogbomoso. But I just want you to hear what people are saying. It is not because I am interested, but I don’t want you to hear it from other people.

“Then, he stopped me, saying: ‘Don’t say you are not interested.’ I asked why and he continued: ‘No, this kind of thing, you brought it from heaven.’ I asked what he meant by that and he said ‘You were born into a royal family, you brought it from heaven. Don’t ever say you are not interested’. He told me to go and pray and fast about it. But I didn’t pray and I didn’t fast because it’s not what I was interested in.

“The next I asked him was if he knew of any pastor, who left pastoring and went to become an oba. He said of course, he could tell me four. He told me two among them. He then said: ‘You can go ahead, that is all I have to say.’ He also told me that he never wanted to become General Overseer and I can see what General Overseer is today. He told me: ‘Go ahead and do whatever you have to do.’