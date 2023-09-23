Mohbad: Police Should Arrest Those Who Bullied Him When He Was Alive – Bella Shmurda

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, has called on the Nigeria Police Force to immediately arrest those who bullied the death of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioliuwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Naija News reports that Bella, a close friend of Mohbad, called for the arrest of everyone who oppressed and maltreated the last singer while he was alive.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, the singer stated that delayed justice is injustice, adding that he is not concerned with the autopsy carried out on the remains of his friend.

He wrote, “Delayed justice is injustice Bring out those who oppressed and maltreated the hell out of him when he was alive that the goal Autopsy or not he no concern me Unless our govt don’t have feelings. #Justice4mobhad #imoleliveon.”

Recall that the Lagos State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the conclusion of the autopsy on the remains of the late singer.

The Police, in a statement released via its account on X platform (formerly Twitter), said the autopsy was successfully completed, and further information would be provided to members of the public as soon as the results are available.

The 27-year-old singer died under mysterious circumstances on the 12th of September 2023 and was buried in Ikorodu, Lagos State, the next day.

The death of the popular artist had stirred reaction across the board, with some Nigerians accusing his former boss, Naira Marley, and music promoter, Sam Larry, of being responsible for his death.

This prompted Nigerians to call for justice, while others have taken to the streets in Lagos, Ogun, and other parts of the country, urging the police to fish out his killers.

Police Deposit Mohbad’s Remains In Mortuary

Meanwhile. the Lagos Police Command has said the remains of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, have been deposited at the mortuary.

Naija News reports that State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on Friday during an interview.

He stated that the deposit of the remains at the mortuary was done after the completion of the autopsy on his body, which was exhumed in the Ikorodu area of the state on Thursday.

Hundeyin, however, denied speculations that the remains had been returned to the grave, stressing that the corpse had been deposited at the mortuary.

“It is at the mortuary,” he told The Punch.