FG Mulls 20,000 Megawatts Generating Capacity By 2026, To Hit 60,000 Mark In 2060

The Federal government has disclosed plans to expand the generating capacity in the power sector to 20,000 megawatts by 2026 and 60,000 megawatts of electricity by 2060.

According to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, the President Bola Tinubu-led government is working towards short and long-term plans for the ministry to increase power generation, transmission and distribution in Nigeria.

Adelabu, while speaking in Osogbo, Osun State capital, during his visit to the National Control Centre (NCC) of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), revealed that as part of the federal government’s presidential power plan, two more electricity substations will be built in the coming months.

He said, “Like I told you, it’s an aspiration for Nigeria to have a minimum of 60,000 megawatts of power by 2060; that is 60 gigawatts. And 2030 is the medium-term objective of achieving 30,000 megawatts of power.

“But as I mentioned in one of the programmes I attended, in as much as we are on course in achieving this, given the experiences of other countries who are even able to achieve over 100,000 megawatts within 40 to 50 years, this is not an ambitious target for Nigeria, we can easily achieve it.

“We have a target for transmission capacity, we have a target for distribution capacity, and we have a target for power generation capacity. By 2026, we should be able to achieve 20,000 megawatts of electricity.”

He also informed that a panel had been formed to investigate what caused the recent fire at the TCN power substation in Birnin Kebbi.