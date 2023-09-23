Nigeria Entertainment News
Popular Actor Charles Grandsville Is Dead
Popular Nigerian actor cum movie producer, Charles Granville is dead.
Naija News learned that Granville, the chairperson Advisory Committee on Arts and Entertainment, died on Thursday, September 21st, after a protracted illness.
Before death, the ‘Tinsel’ actor was a multi-faceted artiste of many talents; he was an actor, a songwriter, musician and filmmaker.
Some of the movies he has been involved in were ‘Last Flight To Abuja’, ‘Impossible Relationships’, ‘Dowry Man’ and a soon-to-be-released movie ‘Locked’.