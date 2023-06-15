Nigerian Tallest Man, Afeez Agoro Is Dead

Nigerian actor and model Afeez Oladimeji Agoro popularly known as Nigeria’s tallest man has been reported dead.

Naija News reports that Agoro’s death is coming months after he solicited five million for his chronic hip arthritis treatment.

Popular Nigerian blogger, Seun Oloketuyi, shared the news of Agoro’s death via his Instagram account on the morning of Thursday, June, 15th 2023.

Recall, the 47-year-old had solicited the money, saying it would help to take care of his operation and therapy.

The late computer science graduate from the University of Lagos said the ailment was challenging and has left him bedridden for eight months.

The tallest man, who has a show called ‘I am Agoro’ airing exclusively on Linda Ikeji TV, had disclosed that he will be unable to walk again and that getting the required operation would help him get back on his feet.