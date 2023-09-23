BBNaija All Stars: How My Campaign Team Betrayed, Hindered Me From Winning – Whitemoney

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, White Money has accused his campaign team of betrayal, alleging that they sold his votes which affected his chances of winning the show.

The former reality winner, while speaking on Hero Daniel’s podcast, blamed his team for his eviction from the reality show.

Opening up on the challenges he faced during his time on the reality show, he said: “I feel (battle) everywhere. Even during my stay in this house I was facing both internal and external battles. And I felt it. It was true. It was happening. I came out to a lot of things happening to me from inside. My page got hacked. My votes got sold by my own team. Internally I got betrayed.

“I knew I was not going to the show to win. I knew I was not going to win. And I knew that the winner was going to be a woman. I already had that message from the beginning of the show.

“But I knew I was prepared to get to a very large extent, which I did.

“But the fact that when I came out, I saw that people manipulate… Not the show organisers o, my own team betrayed me, it was so hurtful.”

White Money won the 2021 BBNaija edition. He was, however, evicted from the All-Stars season last week Sunday after spending eight weeks on the show.