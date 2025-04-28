Flavour: Do2dtun Blasts Whitemoney Over Tribal Remarks At 17th Headies Awards Ceremony

Nigerian media Personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, popularly known as Do2dtun, has berated reality star, Whitemoney, over his tribal remarks at the 17th Headies Awards ceremony.

Naija News learnt that Whitemoney, in his acceptance speech while receiving the Afrobeats Single Of the Year award on behalf of singer Flavour at the ceremony held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos on Sunday, said he was on the stage on behalf of the Igbos.

However, the statement displeased some viewers, who accused him of tribalism for narrowing Flavour’s fan base to the Igbo folks.

Reacting via his 𝕏 handle, Do2dtun slammed Whitemoney for bringing tribal sentiment into the award ceremony, stressing that the award won by Flavour was for all Afrobeats fans.

He wrote, “’On behalf of the Igbos.’ I am sorry, that was so unnecessary. It didn’t need that type of narrative. It’s an award won by an African; for Afrobeat and a Nigerian. #headies2025”

Meanwhile, Do2dtun recently weighed in on the feud between street pop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, and his senior colleague, Akorede Babatunde Okunola, professionally known as Saheed Osupa.

Naija News reports that Portable lampooned the veteran Fuji musician for taking down his song from streaming platforms over copyright infringement.

Portable had used a line from Osupa’s song, resulting in its removal from Spotify and Apple Music after complaints by the Fuji singer and his distributors.

Portable, while expressing anger over Osupa’s action, in a viral video online, blasted the senior colleague for reporting his song.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner said Osupa is big for nothing and berated him for not supporting his career, like Pasuma.

Reacting to the outburst, Do2dtun, in a post via 𝕏, said that Saheed Osupa would beat Portable from bus stop to bus stop over the insult.