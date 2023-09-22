Breaking: Tinubu Govt Approves Salary Increase For University, Polytechnic Workers, Others

The federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu has approved the implementation of 35% And 25% salary increments for staff of all federal tertiary institutions.

The government also resolved to pay arrears from 1st January 2023.

It is understood that the 25% increase is for lecturers while 35% is for professors in all federal institutions.

The government had earlier objected to the payment of 25% to lecturers in tertiary institutions when it raised those of Professors to 35% but has now given approval for the increase.

The decision was taken by the Presidential Committee on Salaries at its 13th meeting based on the different stages of collective bargaining and specifically the engagements between the Federal Ministry of Education and Tertiary Institution-based unions.

According to a memo from the office of the Auditor General of the Federation, dated 21st September 2023, which was signed by Ajanaku F.O on behalf of the Director, Human Resource Management, the government approved a review of Consolidated Polytechnics and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Salary Structure (CONPCASS), Consolidated Tertiary Institution Salary Structure (CONTISS), Consolidated Tertiary Educational Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS) and Consolidated University Academic Staff Salary Structure (CONUASS).

See the memo.

Also, another memo signed by the Chairman/CEO of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo U. Nta, dated 14th September 2023, and addressed to the Honourable Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman confirmed the salary increase.

The letter revealed that the 23.5% earlier approved was increased to 25%.

The memo stated that the salary increase affects the four salary structures in the Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education.