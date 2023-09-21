Sowore Reacts As Irate Youths Set Man Ablaze In Kogi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has condemned the lynching and burning to death of a man in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Naija News gathered that the unidentified man was lynched and burnt alive by some irate youths in Lokoja for allegedly stealing another person’s manhood.

In a post on his verified X handle on Thursday, Sowore said the barbaric act must stop immediately, and urged security agencies and a conscious public to rise to the occasion.

The media entrepreneur stated that the barbaric act started in Calabar about a month ago and has now moved to Lokoja in Kogi state.

He wrote: “This 80s-era barbaric phenomenon of lynching innocent persons has returned to Nigeria, it started from Calabar about a month ago and has now moved to Lokoja in Kogi state.

“The trick is to accuse someone of stealing another person’s manhood-an impossibility- and before anything is said the wrongly accused person is coined to death or burnt alive. This barbarism must be stopped now, security agencies and a conscious public must rise to the occasion immediately.”