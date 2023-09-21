Photos Of Former Vice President, Osinbajo, Grandson Spark Reactions

Former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has sparked reactions online after sharing lovely photos of himself and his grandson.

Naija News recalls that Osinbajo became a grandfather after his first daughter, Oluwadamilola, and son-in-law, Oluseun Bakare, welcomed their baby boy in September 2020.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram page, Osinbajo expressed excitement about being a grandfather.

He wrote: “The Joys of being a Grandpa”

The photos got many netizens talking.

linda_finegurl wrote: “Why won’t they be very happy? The big smile on their faces is justifiable. They don’t trek, they don’t experience blackouts, they don’t starve, they have access to good healthcare, they live large so let them smile, they have all the reasons to”

famo_cares wrote: “Our star boy enjoying his after office life with his family. You gave your all for our dear country not just from 2015-2023, no. Even as lecturer in Unilag and as commissioner for Justice in Lagos state, posterity shall be kind to you sir. Enjoy your family as family is all we’ve got.”

hyfed wrote: “Grandchildren are the Crown of the aged man. God has Crowned you”

biografrica wrote: “Cherish these precious moments, sir! Grandparenthood is a gift of love and wisdom. Congratulations!”

mide686 wrote: “So true so kids are the only ones that have grandpas and grandmas MUMU button called love. They bring out the child in grandparents. I smiled watching this …… so beautiful!!!!”

billions wrote: “Baba don fresh,naija wahala be won turn Baba to old man by force”

officaileby1 wrote: “Rich grandpa. Kids are so much fun to be with”

mimimajecks wrote: “Very heartwarming. May your grandson continue to bring you joy.”