Buhari Worsened Security Agencies, It Will Take Nigeria Many Years To Recover – Chidoka

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has criticized former President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly destroying the security architecture in Nigeria through nepotistic and lopsided appointment of service chiefs.

Naija News reports that Chidoka, a former Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Corps, spoke during a televised interview on Wednesday.

According to Chidoka, Nigeria’s massive security breakdown worsened during the eight years of Buhari, and it will take the country many years to recover from the ruins.

He noted that the top hierarchies in the Police, Army, and the Department of State Services are populated by unintelligent people managing the country’s security agencies.

He said, “There is a massive breakdown of security in the country. It was worsened in the eight years when former President Mohammadu Buhari was in power because of his lopsided and nepotistic appointment of service chiefs.

“He destroyed the security agencies and I think it will take us many years to recover from the destruction.

“But beyond his era, if you go back in time, you will find that the major problem is that we have turned our security agencies into employment opportunities for the boys, our constituents, and friends.

“A look into the police budget will reveal that 90 per cent is used for salary payment, while only about four or five per cent is left for recruitment expenditure.

“This means that they have to find other ways of meeting up with their pressing needs. That has led to a broken down security, which is not peculiar to the South-East geo-political zone alone.”