‘Severe Harm Will Be Done’ – Tinubu Explains Why His Records Should Not Be Released To Atiku

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has stated that severe, and irreparable harm will be done to him if Chicago university releases my records to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

In a fresh appeal filed at a upper US court, Tinubu asked the judge to save him from suffering severe and irreparable damage by placing an emergency hold on a recent order for his university records to be released.

According to the President, the damage he would suffer would be impossible to mitigate if the order directing the release of his academic records to Atiku is not delayed for possible vacation.

“Severe and irreparable harm will be done to Bola Tinubu if the records are released,” Tinubu’s lawyer argued at an emergency appeal before Judge Nancy Maldonado of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago.

Peoples Gazette disclosed that Tinubu’s lawyer stated that if the records are released, harm will be done and cannot be taken back to the bottle.

Naija News recalls that Judge Jeffrey Gilbert of the United States District Court had on Tuesday, September 19, ordered Chicago State University to release Tinubu’s records to Atiku as part of an ongoing election petition proceeding in Nigeria.

The judge said the records must be turned over to Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), on September 21.

Gilbert said that Tinubu weakened his education privacy rights when he submitted a contentious certificate to run for office in 2022.

He also added that the opposition candidate’s election petition, in which the records he sought would be used, far outweighed Tinubu’s privacy interest, because he himself exposed his records to public scrutiny by submitting a controversial diploma to INEC, knowing the political stakes of other contenders.

Judge Gilbert also said the school administrators must submit themselves to certify all released records under oath.