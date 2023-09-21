Abia Streets No Longer Smelly, You Can Breathe Fresh Air – Patience Jonathan Hails Alex Otti

Former Nigerian First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has commended the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, over the current state of the environment, saying it is no longer as smelly as it was in the past.

Naija News reports that Patience stated this on Thursday in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South LGA, during a visit to the governor’s home.

The wife of the Ex-President of Nigeria said her visit was to congratulate Otti on his victory during the 2023 gubernatorial elections and also to visit Abia, where she has maternal roots.

Patience noted that Otti is doing an excellent job in Abia, stressing the streets before Otti’s administration were dirty and stinking.

Praising the Abia governor on his achievements so far in office, Patience said the environment has changed as people can now breathe fresh air.

She said: “This is my home, and I have come to visit my brother, my governor, in whom I’m well pleased. He’s my mentor. When I was in government, he supported me as a brother. I have come to share experience with him and to tell him congratulations and well done.

“Abia is our home. Anytime, any day he calls me, I will be there for him. He is doing very, very well. He started well, and I know he will end well. You can see that there is no dirt again in Abia State. You can see all the roadwork going on. You can drive around, and there is no dirt, no smell anywhere, and you can breathe fresh air. That’s why I’m here to tell him congratulations.”

Responding, Governor Alex Otti thanked the former First Lady for visiting and sharing her government experience, praying God to bless her and her husband, Goodluck Jonathan.