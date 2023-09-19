Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 19th September, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 19th September 2023.

The PUNCH: In a race to beat the deadline for the planned commencement of an indefinite strike that may lead to the shutdown of the economy, the Federal Government on Monday held a meeting with organised labour on post-subsidy removal palliatives for workers. The parley, hosted by the Minister of Labour, Simon Lalong, in Abuja, however, failed to reach a consensus as the Nigerian Labour Congress insisted that the FG must meet its demands ahead of the 21-day ultimatum issued on September 1 by the congress.

The Guardian: Amidst a harsh economic reality and the gross failure of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to deliver basic services, it appears that the masses may have to shoulder the responsibility of providing electricity meters worth a staggering N1.005 trillion.

The Nation: Senior lawyers have raised concerns that ongoing cases at the Supreme Court will suffer delay during the 60-day period that the presidential election appeal will last. This is because of shortage of justices at the apex court following non-replacement of retired justices.

Daily Trust: The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) didn’t remit $1.9billion to the government’s account at the end of 2021. This is according to the audit report of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.