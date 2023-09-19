Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 19th September 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 18th September below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N950 and sell at N955 on Monday, 18th September 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N950 Selling Rate N955

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The United States Deputy Treasury Secretary, Wally Adeyemo, has arrived in Nigeria to strengthen economic ties between both countries.

Adeyemo, who arrived in the country on Monday, September 18, 20223, met with key government officials and representatives from various sectors in Abuja and also met with business leaders in Lagos.

The U.S. official’s visit will encompass several discussions that will include exploring avenues for increased trade, with a focus on areas such as energy, agriculture, technology, and finance.

Recall that a statement from the U.S. Department of State had said the visit of Adeyemo further reinforces the United States’ recognition of Nigeria’s potential as a strategic economic partner.

It added that the U.S. government anticipates the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and bilateral agreements that will serve as a foundation for deeper economic collaboration.