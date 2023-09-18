US Deputy Treasury Secretary Arrives Nigeria, Addresses Business Leaders

The United States Deputy Treasury Secretary, Wally Adeyemo, has arrived in Nigeria to strengthen economic ties between both countries.

Adeyemo, who arrived in the country on Monday, September 18, 20223, met with key government officials and representatives from various sectors in Abuja and also met with business leaders in Lagos.

The U.S. official’s visit will encompass several discussions that will include exploring avenues for increased trade, with a focus on areas such as energy, agriculture, technology, and finance.

Recall that a statement from the U.S. Department of State had said the visit of Adeyemo further reinforces the United States’ recognition of Nigeria’s potential as a strategic economic partner.

It added that the U.S. government anticipates the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and bilateral agreements that will serve as a foundation for deeper economic collaboration.

The statement reads: “This visit comes at a crucial time when both countries have recognized the immense potential for collaboration and mutual growth. Nigeria, with its vibrant economy and abundant resources, offers a vast array of opportunities for foreign investment, while the United States, as a global economic powerhouse, brings extensive expertise and capital to the table.

“During the visit, the Deputy Treasury Secretary will engage in a series of high-level meetings with key government officials, business leaders, and representatives from various sectors. The discussions will revolve around enhancing trade relations, exploring avenues for investment, and addressing any potential barriers that hinder the bilateral economic relationship.

“Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy, has witnessed a remarkable transformation in recent years. The government’s commitment to economic reforms, infrastructure development, and diversification has attracted substantial foreign interest.

“Both countries will seek to identify areas of complementarity and develop synergistic investment strategies to maximize mutual benefits.

“Furthermore, discussions around financial cooperation, including the fostering of greater collaboration between banking and financial institutions, will be prioritized.

“The Deputy Treasury Secretary’s visit aims to facilitate dialogue and create the necessary framework for increased coordination between the two nations’ financial sectors, thereby enabling smoother international business transactions and enhanced economic cooperation.”

It added: “Through this visit, the Deputy Treasury Secretary aims to foster a stronger partnership, marked by trust, transparency, and shared prosperity.

“While challenges undoubtedly exist, the commitment and determination displayed by both countries indicate a strong desire to overcome obstacles and foster a long-lasting and mutually beneficial economic relationship.

“The visit of the Deputy Treasury Secretary holds great promise for Nigeria and the United States alike.

“By harnessing the potential of this robust economic partnership, both countries can unlock new opportunities, fuel innovation and growth, and contribute to the overall prosperity of their peoples. We eagerly await the outcomes of this historic visit and anticipate a brighter future for the economic relations between Nigeria and the United States.”