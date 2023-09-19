Lagos Residents Ask Umahi To Fix Failed Portion Of Jibowu Flyover Before It Becomes Too Late

Some concerned residents and motorists in Lagos State, have expressed fear over the failed portion of the Jibowu Flyover, calling Minister for Works, Dave Umahi, and Lagos Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat to act fast to prevent possible loss of lives and property in the state.

Naija News learnt that the failed portion of the flyover is disjointed and could be seen at the side on the way to Ikorodu Road.

The affected part of the flyover is between Jibowu by Total Fuel Station/Fadeyi Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, inward Ojuelegba, along Ikorodu Road and Surulere Local Government Area of the state.

A resident, Florence Philips, who spoke with Vanguard, said: “Please let us help our state to avoid any bad incidents from occurring. Please let us escalate this to relevant authorities at the Federal and state level, in particular, the Minister for Works, Umahi and Deputy Governor in the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat to do the needful now before it is too late.”

Also, residents and motorists around Ikotun-Igando Local Council Development Area, LCDA, in Alimosho, have urged the state government to fix the fast degrading culvert by the Ikotun market along Ikotun-Egbe Road.

A concerned resident and motorist in the area, Hassan Kabiru, urged the government to fix the culvert to avert impending disaster.

He said: “The government should focus on the Ikotun Market canal culvert as it is a vital link from Ikotun to other parts of the Mainland and Island.

“It is a section of the Canal road at Ikotun Market, inward Synagogue Church from Ikotun roundabout. It’s been like this for years and disaster is sure waiting to happen if nothing is done to fix it.

“It’s also one of the causes of the perennial traffic as one of the lanes has been cut-off.”