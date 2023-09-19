‘FG Has Had Enough Time’ – NLC Threatens Indefinite Nationwide Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike if the federal government fails to meet their demands.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero gave the hint on Monday when he lamented that the government has so far failed to uphold its end of the bargain or show commitment since the fuel subsidy removal policy was introduced.

Naija News reports that following the removal of fuel subsidy on May 29 by President Bola Tinubu, the labour leaders among other things are demanding a review of the minimum wage, a workable roadmap to the CNG alternative, fixing of the country’s refineries, and other measures to lighten the burden of economic hardship brought about by the increase in the price of petrol.

However, following the deadlock in negotiations between the NLC and the government led by Labour Minister, Simon Lalong on Monday, Ajaero submitted that the workers may have no other option but to proceed on indefinite strike if the government fails to respond to their demands.

The NLC President added however that the situation can still be resolved within this week if the government shows commitment.

The ultimatum terminates at the end of the week.

“We agree that the Federal Government has had more than enough time for the past four months and that even if there is a commitment, between now and the next four days, issues will be resolved,” Ajaero said while speaking on Channels TV on Monday.

“And we hope that the minister [Simon Lalong] will work with us within these next few days to make sure we resolve the problem.”

On the possibility of further negotiation, Ajaero said NLC is ready to attend if invited by the government.