Blackout As National Grid Collapse Again

2 hours ago

Blackout: TCN Yet To React As DISCOs Confirm National Grid Collapse

Nigerians are set to stay in darkness again following Tuesday’s reports of the collapse of the national grid, with power output falling from a peak of 3,594.60 megawatts (MW) at midnight to a mere 42.7MW.

Nigeria’s electricity supply, according to the Guardian plummeted to an all time low at the time of filing this report.

As of mid-day today, the only operating power plant on the grid was the Delta Power plant, generating 41.00MW, while Afam contributed a mere 1.7MW.

This occurrence follows closely on the heels of two recent grid collapses in just over a 12-hour period, plunging the nation into complete darkness.

Details later…

