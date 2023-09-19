Blackout As National Grid Collapse Again

Nigerians are set to stay in darkness again following Tuesday’s reports of the collapse of the national grid, with power output falling from a peak of 3,594.60 megawatts (MW) at midnight to a mere 42.7MW.

Nigeria’s electricity supply, according to the Guardian plummeted to an all time low at the time of filing this report.

As of mid-day today, the only operating power plant on the grid was the Delta Power plant, generating 41.00MW, while Afam contributed a mere 1.7MW.

This occurrence follows closely on the heels of two recent grid collapses in just over a 12-hour period, plunging the nation into complete darkness.

Details later…