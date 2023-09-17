What Happened To Mohbad Is Something I Have Been Experiencing – Yul Edochie Blasts Nollywood Stars

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has slammed his colleagues for using the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad, to chase clout and gain traffic on their social media pages.

Naija News reports that Yul, in a statement via his Instagram page on Sunday, likened the bullying and harassment Mohbad received before his demise to the treatment meted at him online over his marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin.

Recall that Yul, for the past year, has been subjected to social media attacks over his marriage to Judy without the consent of his first wife, May Edochie, who has vowed never to be a part of the polygamy.

In the statement, Yul said netizens have been bullying and trying to kill him over a personal decision.

According to Yul, many people have been spreading lies and fake stories about the marriage, and none of his colleagues came to his defence; instead, they are waiting for news of his death.

Yul added that his decision to marry Judy remains personal and chose not to create a bad image for May, so he decided to stay silent.

He wrote: “All of uno why day posy justice for Mohbad, plus the Nollywood people way join day shout am, you’re not different from the people that were maltreating Mohbad. You’re all Demonds and wicked people simply chasing clout. You’re all the same people who have been insulting me for over one year, bullying me on the internet, trying so hard to kill me for matter why no concern uno.

“Simply bcos I took a personal decision for my life that is not your business. How many of you fought for Mohbad when he was alive? Now that he’s dead, you are using him to draw traffic to your page. Useless people. For over one year bloggers have been telling all sort of lies against me. Everybody turn to blogger for my case. Spreading fake stories about me on Facebook just to make money. Telling lies just to destroy my name. On top matter why uno know nothing about. Just becos men don’t talk. None of you knows what I see in my home, that inspired my decision. Idiots.

“What they did to Mohbad is what they have been doing to me on the internet for over one year. How many Nollywood people have come out to say enough? You’re all waiting for me to die so you can post my picture and write your nonsense, ‘justice for …” Na tunder go fire una. I lost my son. In the ,midst of the unbearable pain, demands say na me kill my son. How many of uno come out to fight for justice, Even my own Aunty has not called me on the phone for one day to ask me what happpened, instead she day use me day draw traffic for he page.

“On top matter wey no concern uno. On top of matter why uno no know as e take start or wetin dey happen inside house. Becos a man would rather keep quiet and protest the image of his wife that spill unnecessary information. The bulling, insults, curses etc I have received on the internet for over one year is enough to kill or drive to depression. But una no fit kill me. God made my head strong. 100 million of your demons no reach me. Whatever evil you wis me will follow you a thousand times. Witches and wizards.”