Mohbad: What Happened To Me When I Spoke Against Naira Marley’s Character – Lagos Police Ex-PRO

The former Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Badmus Opetodolapo, has recounted the heavy criticisms she received within and outside the Police Force after speaking up against controversial Nigerian musician, Naira Marley.

Naija News reports that Badmus made this known while responding to those asking her to comment on the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

Recall that the female police officer was popularly known for her active presence on social media in 2019.

She was also at loggerheads with Naira Marley over his lifestyle and posts concerning women’s bodies.

In 2019, Naira Marley had, in a post via X, said, “Having a big booty is better than having a master’s degree.”

Reacting, Badmus wrote: “So having a big body part is now better than having Educational or vocational qualifications? I still can’t get over this! we need to restore sanity to our system and stop tolerating public nuisance. It’s mediocracy for anyone to applaud an obviously delinquent and unproductive dead duck hiding under the guise of making music, obnoxious music for that matter.

“My advice to younger ones: let no one confuse you that having a good body part is great but to have educational or vocational qualifications is more important! In fact, it’s non-negotiable! Your body part cannot give you a sustainable existence only good educational or vocational qualifications will do. Be guided! #saynotoharddrugs #harddrugdestroys.”

Firing back at her, Naira Marley accused the ex-police PRO of seducing him, “This Instagram police want to have sex with me but she is really ugly.”

However, Mohbad’s death has caused several controversies online, with Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, accused of subjecting the late singer to relentless bullying and harassment for leaving the Marlian Record Label.

Reacting to the controversies on her official Instagram page, the former Lagos PRO disclosed that when she spoke up against Naira Marley in 2019, she was criticized and urged fans of the singer to remain calm as relevant authorities are on the case.

She wrote, “So much tags on me, I plead I’m left out of tagging, relevant authorities are on this matter. When I singlehandedly spoke up against this character and the imminent danger it portrays, I was bashed both inside and out, a danger not curtailed will become hydra-headed, my heart is with the departed and everything that represents him”