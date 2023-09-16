Details Of Umahi’s Meeting With President Tinubu Emerge

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Saturday, revealed that the Federal Government is considering terminating some of the abandoned projects.

According to Umahi, these projects were inherited from previous successive governments that have no clear source of funding.

Umahi stated this while briefing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Umahi also disclosed that the President had approved some road construction projects and plans to toll some roads in the country.

Tinubu Govt Releases List Of Most Expensive States To Reside

In other news, the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Kogi, Lagos, and Rivers are the most expensive states to live in, based on inflation rates for August 2023.

In its latest Consumer Price Index data released on Friday, the NBS said on a year-on-year basis, Kogi led the way with the highest all-items inflation rate at 31.50 per cent, followed closely by Lagos at 29.17 per cent and Rivers at 29.06 per cent.

In contrast, Sokoto recorded 20.91 per cent, Borno 21.77 per cent, and Nasarawa 22.25 per cent, recorded the slowest rise in headline inflation on a year-on-year basis.

When examined on a month-on-month basis, the trend continued, with August 2023 seeing the highest increases in Kwara at 6.07 per cent, Osun at 4.36 per cent, and Kogi at 4.35 per cent.