2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup Complete Draw

The 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup draw is out and football enthusiasts are already anticipating a nail-biting display of young talents.

This year’s edition of the youth football carnival is expected to commence in Indonesia from November 10 to December 2.

Unfortunately for Nigeria, the Golden Eaglets who are the most successful team in the tournament with five Under-17 titles, won’t be present in this year’s edition courtesy of their failure to scale through the qualification stage.

In the absence of the Golden Eaglets, Africa will be banking on Under-17 African Cup of Nations champions, Senegal to make the continent proud.

Morocco, Mali, and Burkina Faso are the other African countries that will represent the continent at the tournament.

Senegal are in Group D alongside heavyweights like Argentina, Japan, and Poland. This group is expected to be the toughest group in the tournament due to the caliber of teams in it.

Morocco who are another bright side from Africa, will do battles in Group A alongside the hosts Indonesia. Ecuador and Panama are also in the group.

Below is the complete draw for the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup:

Group A: Indonesia, Ecuador, Panama, Morocco

Group B: Spain, Canada, Mali, Uzbekistan

Group C: Brazil, Iran, New Caledonia, England,

Group D: Japan, Poland, Argentina, Senegal

Group E: France, Burkina Faso, Korea Republic, USA

Group F: Mexico, Germany, Venezuela, New Zealand.