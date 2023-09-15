‘Olamide’s Wife Humiliated Me Publicly’ – Former YBNL Signee, Temmie Ovwasa

In the wake of the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad, singer formerly signed to YBNL record label, Temmie Ovwasa, popularly known as YBNL Princess, has recounted her ordeal in the hands of erstwhile record label boss, Olamide and his wife, Aisha Adebukunmi.

Naija News reports that the Kwara-born singer, in a post via her Instagram page, alleged that Olamide’s wife turned her into an errand girl and constantly reminded her about being a poor girl whose life was changed in Lagos.

She further alleged that Adebukunmi humiliated her publicly and called her ‘broke’ each time they went out together.

The singer clarified she never tagged Olamide in the video he saw before signing her to the YBNL record label.

She also accused former YBNL in-house producer, Pheelz of misplacing a drive that contained her 25 unreleased songs.

Ovwasa wrote, “I got into the music industry to sing, Olamide carried me on his head and paraded me as the ‘princess’, but once the cameras were off, I was in a house with his disrespectful a$$ classist wife who made it her mission to remind me that I was a poor girl that they brought from Ilorin to change her life. I’d go out with this woman, and she’d humiliate me publicly! When people ask for pictures, she made it her mission to remind me that I was broke.

“It’s not enough to ‘help’ people, don’t add to their problems!!!! I kuku never tagged him [Olamide] on the video that he saw [that he signed me]. I never cared to be associated with you people. I really just wanted to sing!

“I recorded over 25 songs and Pheelz opened his wide mouth to tell me he misplaced the hard drive. 25 songs!!!!! [I] spent 5 years [at YBNL] and released 4 songs! I have recorded and released three albums since I left these people, and I have so many songs I could drop an album every week!”