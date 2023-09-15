Fani-Kayode Reacts As Tinubu Appoints ‘Younger Brother’ As Deputy CBN Governor

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the appointment of his friend and ‘younger brother’, Bala Mohammed Bello, who was appointed as one of the deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Naija News reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, approved the nomination of Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso to serve as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement.

According to the statement, Cardoso will serve for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending his confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Tinubu’s aide noted that the directive is in conformity with Section 8 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which vests in the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the authority to appoint the Governor and Four (4) Deputy Governors for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), subject to confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Furthermore, President Bola Tinubu approved the nomination of four new Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a term of five (5) years at the first instance, pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate, as listed below:

1) Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro

(2) Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo

(3) Mr. Philip Ikeazor

(4) Dr. Bala M. Bello

Reacting to this, Fani-Kayode, in a post via X, congratulated Bala and prayed that God would guide and lead him in the new national assignment.

He wrote, “Congratulations to my dear friend and younger brother Dr. Bala Mohammed, who has just been appointed as a Deputy Governor of Central Bank.

“I am so proud of you aburo. May God guide and lead you in your new national assignment and may you continue to go from strength to strength.”