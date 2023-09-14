Wole Soyinka Under Fire For Throwing Fresh Jab At Peter Obi

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka has come under fire for his recent assertions about the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi.

On Wednesday, Soyinka claimed that Peter Obi did not win the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

According to him, the leadership of the Labour Party (LP) knows that Obi did not win the election and is trying to force their lies on others.

The Nobel laureate stated this while speaking at an event titled “The Lives of Wole Soyinka — A Dialogue” organised by Africa in the World.

Although the playwright accused the party of taking over the organised labour movement before the election, however, he commended Obi for breaking the dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reported that Soyinka stated, “This recent election – two things happened first of all. One party took over the labour movement, which is not my favourite movement, and then it became a regional party.

“Whereas it was a marvellous breach into the established two camps. Peter Obi achieved something remarkable there that he broke that mould. However, he did not win the election.

“I can say categorically that Peter Obi’s party came third, not even second, and the leadership knew it, but they want to do what we call in Yoruba ‘gbajue’, that is a force of lies.

“They were going to send some of the hardliners, proud young people, into the street to demonstrate.

“I’m also ready to be among such demonstrators but only on the banner of truth, not on lies, and deceit.

“This party wanted the same thing (referring to 2011 post-election violence) to happen on the basis of a lie, and we find this vice-presidential candidate on television boasting, insisting, threatening and trying to intimidate both the judiciary and the rest.

“What kind of government will result from that kind of conduct? In addition, they did not know this, but they were being used.

“Before the election, there were certain clandestine forces, including some ex-generals, who were already calling for an interim government before the elections began.

“Some of them were known figures, including a proprietor of a university calling for an interim government before the election took place.”

Following his position, supporters of Obi, known as Obidients, who earlier this year had a face-off with the Nobel Laureate, took to social media to knock him again for his stand.

Some users on X, formerly Twitter, had this to say

@aai_austin, an Obi supporter, wrote, “This insurrectionist This cultist Who invaded a radio station at gunpoint, littered universities and the streets of Nigeria with cultism is out again making bogus claims.”

Malcolm Omirhobo, another Obi supporter, said, “While Soyinka tried hard to mislead and misinform the whole world by hammering that Peter Obi did not win the election but he mischievously deliberately refused to address the issues as to whether the election was free, fair, credible and transparent.”

@FemiLakers wrote, “But he win (sic) Lagos and FCT, some professors are political contractors”

Another social media user, Mikael Bernard, said, “Soyinka is a bigot He completely avoided the trending news about Tinubu and his Chicago University Certificate forgeries, DrugTrafficking, and others but decided to distract Nigerians with his false and fake news.”

@TENIBEGILOJU202 said ‘‘EXACTLY HOW WOLE SOYINKA HAS GONE MAD AGAIN! THANK YOU PETER OBI FOR EXPOSING D OLD FOOLS WE AV BEEN WORSHIPING FOR LONG! D garrulous Octogenarian has been benefiting from APC govt since 2015. His 1st son, Dr Olaokun Soyinka was commissioner for health under Ibikunle Amosun.”

@Yahwehs_Elect wrote, ”Why is this formerly respected insurrectionist, cultist, philanderer etc. #WoleSoyinka trying to destroy some of his younger days partially good legacies now in his older days like this?#RadioStation,#GunInvader & #CultismOriginator? https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1702193292002107798”

@Ikechuk86396258 ‘wrote, ‘Wole Soyinka never condemned killings, intimidations, rigging and ballot boxes snatching that happened on 25th Feb sponsored by APC gangsters, Nigeria is really captured, Only Obedients movement can save this country”

@McPilot7 said ”This man right here called Wole Soyinka, despite his educational history and exposures and As a lover of education he has never talked about the Chicago State University where tinubu forged his certificate, he has never talked about the atrocities going on in Nigeria, but when it comes to defending tinubu and insulting peter obi and the obidient, he always grows balls.”

”It’s so sad that our dear noble laureate will be going down in history as one of the Nigeria problems.”