‘Report Any Unethical Practices You Encounter During NIN Registration’ – NIMC Tells Nigerians

The acting Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Abisoye Coker-Odusote, has urged Nigerians to report all unethical practices encountered during registration.

Naija News reports that Coker-Odusote, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it is criminal to engage third parties or offer bribes to officials to hasten National Identification Number (NIN) registration.

She said the commission was committed to ensuring that all registration processes were carried out seamlessly and strictly with existing laws and regulations.

The NIMC boss said the commission would maintain the security and credibility of the NIN system and safeguard Nigerians’ interests, adding that the commission has zero tolerance for corruption.

She said, “We have a responsibility to safeguard the integrity of the NIN modification process and to protect the rights of every Nigerian citizen. Engaging third-party services or paying bribes compromises this process and is against the law.

“National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has zero tolerance for corruption.

“We are fully committed to upholding the highest standards of ethics and integrity in our operations. All complaints should be sent to [email protected]. We encourage the public to report any unethical practices they encounter during the NIN modification process.”