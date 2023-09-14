Mohbad: Elegushi Royal Family Denies Affiliation To Sam Larry

The family of Oba Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Saheed Ademola Elegushi, has reacted to the rumours that an associate of controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, Sam Larry, works for the monarch.

Naija News reports that amidst the controversies surrounding the death of fast-rising singer Mohbad, there have been speculations online that Sam Larry and Naira Marley consistently harassed the deceased.

Also, some photos of Sam Larry and the ‘Yahoo Boy’ crooner during a visit to Oba Elegushi’s palace have been making the rounds online.

Reacting to this, Oba Elegushi’s Family, in a statement, debunked affiliation to Sam Larry, saying he visited the palace to pay homage to the king like many other celebrities and politicians.

While expressing condolence to the bereaved family, the monarch reiterated that Sam Larry does not work for the royal family and called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Mohbad.

The statement reads, “The Elegushi Royal family of Eti-Osa wishes to put on record the misinformation in the media space involving Samson Erinfunlami Balogun (AKA Sa.m Larry) Samson Balogun is not a member of the royal family and does not work for the royal family or king in any capacity.

“Like other celebrities, politicians, and religious and community leaders, he visits the palace to pay homage to the king and seek royal blessing just like public members public.

“While extending condolence to the family and friends of IIeriooluwa Aloba (Known as Mohbad), we would like to add our voice to the calls for a thorough investigation into circumstances surrounding his death with a view to unravelling the foul play.

“We ask our friends in the media to be mindful of the sensitivity of the issue and desist from spreading falsehoods that may jeopardise this investigation.”