Rema Makes History, Beats Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid In 2023 MTV Awards (Winners Full List)

Nigerian music superstar, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has made history after emerging winner of the first Best Afrobeats award at the MTV Video Music Award in Newark, New Jersey, United States of America, on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that Rema won for his collaborative effort with International star Selena Gomez with the record ‘Calm Down’.

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’, was nominated alongside Burna Boy’s ‘It’s Plenty,’ Davido feat Musa Key’s ‘Unavailable,’ Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush,’ Libianca’s ‘People,’ Wizkid feat Ayrra Starr’s ‘2 Sugar,’ and Fireboy DML’s ‘Bandana.

Organisers of the show unveiled the best Afrobeats category in the 2023 edition.

Here is the full list of winners alongside those nominated for the category.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

KAROL G – Interscope Records

Nicki Minaj – Republic Records

Shakira – Sony Music US Latin

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Winner: Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records

GloRilla – CMG / Interscope Records

Kaliii – Atlantic Records

Peso Pluma – Double P Records

PinkPantheress – 300 Entertainment

Reneé Rapp – Interscope Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – L-M Records / RCA Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Winner: April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BIGHIT MUSIC / Republic Records

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

October 2022: JVKE – “golden hour” – AWAL

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – ’94 Sounds / RCA Records

December 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment

February 2023: Armani White – “GOATED” – Def Jam

March 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky’s So Hot” – Capitol Records

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy On It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Winner: KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

BEST POP

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” – Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records

P!NK – “TRUSTFALL” – RCA Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Winner: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE” – We The Best / Epic Records

GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG / Interscope Records

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records / Generation Now

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody” – Young Money Records

Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records

BEST ROCK

Winner: Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST” – Arista Records

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records

Metallica – “Lux Æterna” – Blackened Recordings

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” – Warner Records

BEST R&B

Winner: SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Toosii – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group / Capitol Records

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way” – Empire Distribution

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Winner: Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records

blink-182 – “EDGING” – Columbia Records

boygenius – “the film” – Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge” – Fueled By Ramen

Paramore – “This Is Why” – Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records / Concord

BEST EDITING

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records – Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Edited by Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records – Edited by Brandan Walter

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Edited by Chancler Haynes

BEST AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake –” Bandana” – Empire Distribution

Libianca – “People” – Sony Music U.K. / RCA Records

Winner: Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records