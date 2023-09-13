PANDEF Speaks On Asking Atiku, Peter Obi’s Lawyers To Apologise

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has denied reports that it asked lawyers to the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) to apologize to their clients over the outcome of the Presidential Elections Petition Court (PEPC).

Naija News recalls that the PEPC had last week, on Wednesday, affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu at the February 25th polls.

In a statement on Tuesday, PANDEF’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Robinson, in Abuja, accused a reporter of one of the national dailies (not Naija News) of twisting his conversation for personal motives.

The statement read, “The attention of the PANDEF has been drawn to a news article of 8th September 2023 captioned “Tribunal Defeat: ‘You didn’t do a good job,’ which reported that PANDEF asked lawyers to apologize to their clients.

“For clarity and to correct the misrepresentation, I obliged a brief telephone interview with a correspondent on Thursday, 7th September 2023 during which he asked about PANDEF’s reaction to the Presidential Election Petition Court’s judgment on the petitions by the Labour Party and the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential candidates, Peter Obi and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. The correspondent was told that PANDEF’s interest is the unity, peace, and development of the country and the nation’s democracy, and urged those dissatisfied with the judgment to explore the avenue of appeal.

“Unfortunately, a personal fringe observation was taken out of context and misquoted in the news article.

“It is important to restate that the referenced news report did not reflect the stance of the PANDEF on the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court and, therefore, should be ignored.”