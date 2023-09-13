It’s Fake – Obi Cubana Debunks Viral Story About His Struggles As A Laundryman

Businessman and socialite, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has debunked a viral story making the round on social media about his alleged past struggles as a laundryman.

Naija News reports that Cubana had taken to his Instagram to deny the content of the story that narrated how he and his wife used to be laundryman and woman, living in an uncompleted building.

The viral story narrated their struggles and how the couple had washed for a family who refused to pay them for their services.

However, Cubana had described the story as another social media super story asking fans to stamp it fake wherever they sighted it.

“Just woke up to some online “Super Story” about me and this my babeKai, Social media sha! Hey babe!❤️@lush_eby”, he wrote.

Meanwhile, according to PM news, before Cubana could dismiss the story, a social media influencer, Mazi Jude Pondis, had made a case for the businessman, saying the story was a lie.

Pondis took to Facebook to write, ”In as much as Obi Cubana had his own share of struggles before becoming great today, the public should be aware that there was never a time Obi and his pregnant wife was running laundry services for people, and there’s no such story that they washed clothes for somebody and the person didn’t pay, making them to trek a long distance in the middle of the night with his heavily pregnant wife as at a time.

”That story was not from the Cubanas. Obi started his business as a pepper soup seller in Abuja, and his wife was coming around his shop to patronize him, That was how he summoned courage and asked her out, and that was how they got married. Sometimes I just feel like Obi Cubana and his wife should organize a marriage seminar for single people to coman learn how to marry marriage because these couple are huge inspiration to singles and married people. He knows how to take care of his wife, and the wife don’t play with him. They’ll last 600 years in marriage, I’m sure of that.

”Here is the fake news making rounds. Please stamp it fake anywhere it rears its head.”