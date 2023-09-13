Another Nigerian Set New Guinness World Record

A Nigerian male, Tonye Solomon has set a new record for the most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head.

Guinness World Records (GWR) via its website on Wednesday made the announcement.

Solomon climbed a radio mast which has 150 ladder steps.

In a post on X, the GWR said: “New record: Most steps climbed on a ladder while balancing a football on the head – 150 by Tonye Solomon (Nigeria).”

Solomon had earlier completed a 60 km journey from Amassoma to Yenagoa with a football on his head, said the GWR.

It also said the Nigerian achieved the feat in August.

While spending two months training for it, using all his free time to practise, Solomon said he wanted to set this record to challenge himself and “inspire others to do great things.”

During the record attempt, he appeared unaffected by the steep climb, finishing it in just 12.5 minutes. After conquering all 150 steps, he jubilantly threw the ball down and celebrated with a triumphant fist pump.

He said, “It wasn’t easy. I thank the Nigerian Civil Defense Bayelsa State Command for allowing me use their facility for this.”