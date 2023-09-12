Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 12th September 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 11th September below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N925 and sell at N930 on Monday, 11th September 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N925 Selling Rate N930

Chevron Nigeria Limited has debunked reports that the company has a hand in the raging oil theft in the crude oil-rich region of the Niger Delta.

Chevron is the operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and CNL – NNPCL/CNL JV.

Hence, the company has direct and indirect involvement in Nigeria’s oil business.

Recently, an online media report indicted the company and another independent oil company for playing a role in the menace of oil theft in the Niger Delta creeks.

This report went viral after the Federal Government’s outcry that Nigeria had suffered massive economic losses of N2.3 trillion over the last 12 months as a result of the unlawful shipments of stolen crude oil.