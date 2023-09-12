‘I Will Invite Wike For The Political One’ – Gov Fubara Maintains Stance As Administrator

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has said he is unlike his predecessor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as regards politics.

Naija News reports that Wike is considered one of Nigeria’s strong politicians, and Fubara has admitted to it.

Speaking at a recent event, the Rivers State Governor said he is more of an administrator than a politician.

Fubara said he talks more like an administrator, and Wike would be invited when it is time to address political matters in the state.

He further urged everyone in the state to ensure peace and warned traditional rulers against supporting cultists in the state.

He said, “What is important in government is when somebody takes over, the people are happy because they are doing what you people want. We would continue to do what you like and put smiles on your face. I talked more like an administrator, not too much like a politician.

“When we want to do the political one, I will invite my Oga from Abuja to come and do the political one. But in all, everyone needs to come together to sustain peace for the state. Any traditional ruler supporting cultists, be it from my place, I will come after you just like Ahoda.”