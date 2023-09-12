FG Delists 37 Illegal Loan Apps (Full List)

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in a new report announced that thirty-seven loan applications have been delisted.

The commission revealed that the delisted loan applications increased from nine to thirty-seven.

The number of fully approved loan apps also grew to 164 from 154 as of its last updates as stated on its website on Monday.

The number of loan apps with conditional approval declined to 38 from 40, and the number of apps on the commission’s watchlist grew to 56 from 20.

The digital money lending space faced a shakeup by the FCCPC, after harassment of Nigerians by the lenders.

According to the commission, delisted loan apps were permanently deleted by Google from the Play Store.

It stated that the list of delisted apps included, “Swiftkash App, Hen Credit Loan App, Cash Door App, Joy Cash-Loan Up To 1,000,000 App, Eaglecash App, Luckyloan Personal Loan App, Getloan App, Easeloan Apps, Naira Naija, Cashlawn App, Easynaira App, Crediting App, Yoyi App, Nut Loan App, Cashpal App, Nairaeasy Gist Loan App, Camelloan App, Nairaloan App, Moneytreefinance Made Easy App

“Cashme App, Secucash App, Creditbox App, Cashmama App, Crimson Credit App, Galaxy Credit App, Ease Cash App, Xcredit, Imoney, Naira Naija, Imoneyplus-Instant, Nairanaija-Instant, Nownowmoney, Naija Cash, Eagle Cash, Firstnell App, Flypay, and Spark Credit.”