Banky W, Obanikoro Speak After Tribunal Sacks Labour Party Lawmaker, Thaddeus Attah

Nigerian singer cum politician, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, and former lawmaker, Ibrahim Obanikoro, have reacted after the Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, nullified the victory of Labour Party (LP) Lawmaker, Thaddeus Attah, as Representative of the Eti Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

Naija News earlier reported that the court on Monday, September 11, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in the 32 polling units of Eti-Osa within 90 days.

INEC has also been ordered to withdraw the return certificate issued to Attah and conduct elections in areas where the election wasn’t held on February 25.

Reacting to this, Banky W, who contested the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a post via X on Monday night, wrote, “It is possible. Still.”

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and former lawmaker, Ibrahim Obanikoro shared a copy of his campaign poster while soliciting votes.

He wrote on X, “Re-elect Your Neighbour.”

Meanwhile, three members of the House of Representatives from Abia State, elected on the Labour Party (LP) platform, have been sacked by the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

Naija News understands the three lawmakers were sacked on Monday based on tribunal rulings on different petitions against their election victory.

The lawmaker representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Ibe Okwara Osunwa was sacked by the tribunal panel headed by Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe for non-compliance with the 2022 Electoral Act.

He was sacked based on a petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the election, Daniel Okeke.