Peter Obi Reacts To Morocco Earthquake

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of over 2,000 people in Morocco.

Naija News reported that a powerful earthquake shook the North African country last Friday night, sending terrified residents fleeing their homes in fear.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck a mountainous area 72 kilometres (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh and was also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira.

In a statement issued via his verified X handle on Monday, Obi expressed shock by the sad news of the high-magnitude earthquake in the North African country.

The former Governor of Anambra asserted that the socio-economic contributions of Morocco to Africa are immeasurable.

He, therefore, sympathised with the government and the great people of Morocco over the sad incident, saying that he shared in their pains and urged them not to be disheartened.

He wrote: “I am shocked by the sad news of the high-magnitude earthquake which hit Morocco recently, and which, according to reports, has a death toll of over 2000 people. My heart goes out to the government and the great people of Morocco.

“The socio-economic contributions of Morocco to Africa are immeasurable. I remember when I paid a study visit to Morocco last year, the people warmly received me. I share in their pains and urge them not to be disheartened.

“I condole with the families of those who lost their lives to this sad incident. May God comfort the affected families, grant eternal rest to the dead, and grant quick recovery to the injured.”