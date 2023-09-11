ECOWAS To Launch Cybersecurity Advancement Platform Tuesday

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has revealed plans to unveil the Joint Platform for Advancing Cybersecurity in West Africa.

ECOWAS on Monday revealed that the launch will take place on Tuesday, September 12, in Abuja.

The body disclosed this on Monday via its official X handle (ecowas_cedeao).

The initiative is dedicated to strengthening regional cyber diplomacy, protecting critical infrastructure, combating cybercrime, and ensuring data sovereignty.

In collaboration with esteemed partners, ECOWAS is organizing this event to mark the official commencement of the ECOWAS Action Plan, which aims to enhance regional cybersecurity capabilities and resilience.

The post reads, “ECOWAS will launch, on Tuesday, 12 September, in Abuja, Nigeria, the Joint Platform for the Advancement of Cybersecurity in West Africa, focusing on regional cyber diplomacy, the protection of critical infrastructures, the fight against cybercrime and data sovereignty.”