Why We Destroyed The Okadas We Impounded – FCTA Speaks

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has opened up on its reason for crushing impounded commercial motorcycles popularly known as ‘Okada’

According to the directorate, the move is in line with the provisions of the law.

The Head of Operations, (DRTS), Deborah Osho, stated this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday.

Naija News recalls that the FCTA on August 31, impounded and crushed 400 commercial motorcycles for operating illegally in the Abuja capital city.

Osho explained that the ban on motorcycles in some areas of Abuja was still in force, adding that part of the enforcement was to crush impounded okada within the confines of the law.

She explained that the operators were allowed to operate freely in areas like Gwagwalada, Bwari, and Nyanya among other suburbs of the FCT, stressing that any okada impounded within the city would be crushed.

She added that the law provided two grounds for crushing impounded motorcycles – those impounded for constituting security threats and those impounded with a Court forfeiture Order.

Osho explained that the ban on motorcycles became imperative following the public outcry that the okada operators were constituting a menace in the city.

“They were also used for many criminal activities including snatching valuables and mobile handsets from unsuspecting passersby.

This is in addition to the rising numbers of casualties from accidents involving okada riders,” she said.

On whether the operators were aware of the ban and the consequences when caught, Osho said that riders were well sensitised even before the enforcement of the ban in 2006.