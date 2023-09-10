Lady Beaten To Death In Hotel Buried Amidst Tears, Family Alleges Police Cover-up

The Anambra lady identified as Chinyere Awuda, whose corpse was found near an abandoned swimming pool on the premises of a popular hotel in Awka, has been buried in Awuda, Nnobi community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Recall the 30-year-old deceased, a graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, became a viral sensation online in July 2023 following the circumstances surrounding her death.

Chinyere was allegedly beaten to death after she was accused of picking up money being sprayed during a birthday party at the hotel.

The burial ceremony, held on Saturday, September 9, was attended by members of her former schoolmates, friends and family members, who described her as a cool-headed and lovable fellow.

In an interview with PUNCH, the parents of the deceased, Mr and Mrs Patrick Awuda, said the police claimed that the autopsy proved their daughter drowned; they believed she was killed because of the refusal to release the CCTV footage of the incident.

They said, “She was our fifth child. The news of her sudden death came to us as a rude shock. We never expected that her promising life with a bright future would be cut short in such a manner.

“We heard that she was beaten to death by a group of boys, and her corpse was found near an abandoned swimming pool in the hotel where she went with her friends to celebrate someone’s birthday.

“Although, the police said autopsy proved she drowned, but we believe she was killed as they have refused to release the CCTV footage of the incident, what can we do, we have left vengeance to God. We are going to miss our loving and caring daughter.”

Also speaking, the elder brother of the deceased, Ekene, lamented that both the police and the hotel management did not show any empathy to the family in this time of grief, adding her sister’s death is being covered up.

He said, “It is a pity that my sister died in such a manner after labouring to graduate from the University. The police only said she drowned in the water, but we believe she was killed and it is a pity that her killers are walking freely.

“Both the police and the hotel management did not empathise with the family, even though they are aware that she is being buried today.

“My sadness is that my sister died an undeserved death, and the death is being covered up by the police and the hotel management. We leave vengeance to God”