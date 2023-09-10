Information Minister, Malagi Visits IBB, Abubakar In Minna (Photos)

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammad Idris Malagi has paid a visit to former Heads of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and General Abdulsalam Abubakar.

Naija News reports he visited the two former leaders at their Uphill Minna residence, Niger State.

Below are photos from the visit.

We Will Be Telling Nigerians Only The Truth About President Tinubu’s Government – Malagi

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi earlier promised Nigerians that his duty, as mandated by President Bola Tinubu is to tell the citizens the truth about the government and its policies.

The Minister said under his watch, there will be no room for lies or fake news about government activities and policies, promising to operate an open door policy.

Naija News reports Magagi stated this on Monday, August 21 during an official reception, organized in his honour by the ministry in Abuja.

The new Minister said the President has given him the mandate to tell Nigerians the truth about the government and as an experienced practitioner with about thirty years of experience, he is reporting for duty.

Malagi vowed that under his watch the Ministry would be reinvigorated and repositioned.

The Minister made the pledge in the company of his Arts, Culture and Creative Economy and Tourism counterpart who were also part of the official reception by the ministry.